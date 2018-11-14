Friends to All looks for seniors seeking visit from Santa

Friends to All is dedicated to bringing joy, cheer and friendship to seniors in our community during the holiday season. Since 1999, this group has been working to meet the needs of those with limited financial resources who are homebound or in care centers with little or no family nearby. Each year, 150 to 200 visits are averaged in the Carson City area.

Volunteers grouped into teams dressed as Santa Claus and helpers make stops at the homes of seniors in our community delivering a special visit and gifts donated by individuals and businesses. The joy on the faces of those we meet when they open their door and see Santa Claus bringing a gift and having their photo taken with the jolly fellow is quite a meaningful experience.

Friends to All is seeking names and addresses of seniors who would enjoy a Santa visit this year. If you know of a neighbor or family member who would appreciate a visit during the holidays, please let us know. The holidays are often lonely times for seniors with little family or friends nearby. The mission of the visit is to bring joy to those who are alone far too much ("Touching Hearts With A Visit").

This event is made possible through generous donations from local businesses and members of the community. Donations of cash, crossword puzzle books (large print, if possible), slipper socks, gloves, hats, scarves, handkerchiefs, lotions, lip balm, calendars, packaged small food items such as candy, cookies, or nuts, gift cards from grocery or gift stores, hair salons, barbershops, or restaurants that deliver, basically anything a senior might be able to use are appreciated. Cash donations are used to purchase gift cards for grocery stores to be given to seniors in need. Donations are 501(c)3 tax deductible and check donations should be made payable to Friends To All, Inc. A receipt will be provided.

Dropoff locations are:

A+ Documents, 411 W. Third St., suite 1

Carson City Chamber of Commerce, 1900 S. Carson St.

Coldwell Banker Select, 123 W. Second St.

Realty Executives, 800 E. College Parkway

6 Week Workout, 3476 Executive Pointe Way

Contact Gwen Pradere at gwenpradere@gmail.com or call 775-301-6747 to donate or to recommend a senior for a visit.