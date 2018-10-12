Fritsch Elementary invites more men to volunteer in schools

Fritsch Elementary School in Carson City helped engage positive male role models Friday where more than 150 people attended "Supermen with Donuts." The effort was designed to get dads, uncles, grandparents and father-figures more involved in school and childhood learning.

The school and several others in Carson City are creating more volunteer opportunities for dads and father-figures. As the school year continues, teachers and administrators want to see more men volunteer for a day at the school.

"Male role models make such a positive impact on children, especially those in early childhood development stages at elementary schools," said Dan Brown, principal of Fritsch Elementary. "Just having a presence and being there is more meaningful than most dads realize. That's partly why we hosted this event today…to help dads get engaged and remind them how fun it is to volunteer."

Men may volunteer for the full school day or as time permits. They may read and work on flash cards with students, play at recess, eat lunch with students, watch the school entrances and hallways, assist with traffic flow and any other assigned activities where they actively engage with not only their own students, but also other students. Many school principals report that the mere presence of a man dramatically reduces reports of bullying.

The Family Foundation Fund reports that there are almost 17 million children (25 percent) nationwide living with their single mothers. They also report about 40 percent of the children who live in fatherless households haven't seen their dads in at least a year while 50 percent of children who don't live with their fathers have never stepped foot in their father's home.

Studies also have proven the significant importance positive male role models play in a child's development. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported fatherless children are at a dramatically greater risk of drug and alcohol abuse and children of single-parent homes are more than twice as likely to commit suicide.

For information on how you can volunteer, contact the main office at the specific school site in Carson City.

Bordewich Bray Elementary, 775-283-2400

Empire Elementary, 775-283-1100

Fremont Elementary, 775-283-1200

Fritsch Elementary, 775-283-1400

Mark Twain Elementary, 775-283-1000

Seeliger Elementary, 775-283-2200