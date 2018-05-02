Fuji Park in Carson City to temporarily close May 21

Fuji Dog Park will be temporarily closed to the public from May 21-May 25. The park will reopen at 4 p.m. on May 25.

Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department will be closing the dog park to install new concrete pads under the water faucets. The pads will improve drainage, reduce muddy conditions, and create a cleaner and safer environment for humans and dogs.

Funds for this project were provided by community donations through Parks for Paws and The Foundation for Carson City Parks and Recreation.

Fuji Dog Park is located at 601 Old Clear Creek Road in Carson City. For information, contact Dan Kastens at Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space, at 775-283-7339 or visit http://www.carson.org.