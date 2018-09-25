Funding awarded to battle opioid crisis

On Sept. 19, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration awarded more than $396 million to combat the opioid crisis. In Nevada, $1,710,000 was awarded to support six health centers.

The investments will enable HRSA-funded community health centers, academic institutions, and rural organizations to expand access to integrated substance use disorder and mental health services.

The awards support HHS's Five-Point Opioid Strategy, which launched last year to empower local communities on the frontlines of the national epidemic.

"HRSA is committed to fighting this crisis by supporting our grantees with resources, technical assistance, and training to integrate behavioral health care services into practice settings and communities," said HRSA Administrator George Sigounas. "These funds enable HRSA grantees to continue to implement or expand substance use disorder and mental health services across the nation."

HRSA awarded $352 million to increase access to substance use disorder and mental health services through the Expanding Access to Quality Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health Services (SUD-MH) to 1,232 community health centers across the nation.

The SUD-MH awards support health centers in implementing and advancing evidence-based strategies that best meet the substance use disorder and mental health needs of the populations they serve.

In Nevada, Community Health Alliance (Reno), First Person Care Clinic (Las Vegas), FirstMed Health and Wellness Center (Las Vegas), Nevada Health Centers, Inc. (Carson City), Northern Nevada HOPES (Reno) and Silver State Health Services (Las Vegas) each received $285,000.