Fundraiser for Carson City veterans set for Governor’s Mansion

The Nevada Rural Counties RSVP is hosting its first brunch fundraiser for Carson City veterans.

The organization will host "Reaching for Zero" at the end of January, an event aimed to raise awareness of veteran suicide prevention and veteran appreciation.

"It is in response to what is happening with veterans, they have been taking their own lives at an alarming rate," said executive director of RSVP Susan Haas. "When you think about it, it is unconscionable and we wanted to provide more dedicated programs for veterans."

The event will be a brunch at the Governor's Mansion that will feature four prominent veteran advocates as guest speakers: Kevin Burns, Western Nevada College Veteran's Resource Center; Misty Vaughan Allen, Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health Office of Suicide Prevention; and Monique Foreman, U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System.

"It is a chance to come and support veterans and learn more about our programs," Haas said. "… it is something we can talk about and it helps break down the communication barriers."

There will also be a silent raffle, live music and Color Guard by Veterans of America, and all of the proceeds for the brunch will go to improving and funding the Vets VIP program to provide resources and support for local vets. Haas said the goal is to expand the program.

Recommended Stories For You

"Isolation and a lack of access to resources is a huge component of these deaths," Haas said. "We we want to work to build Vets VIP and create more awareness and partnerships to have more of an impact. It is important to support these veterans who have put their lives on the line for our nation … we want to work to build the program so we can bring it to other rural areas."

Haas said not only will the event be educational, but it will be a fun morning for attendees.

"I am really excited because there will be vets and those who support vets with wonderful speakers to enlighten us about the issues," Haas said. "It will be a fun time and you get to learn and network and it is a great way to give back to those who gave so much."

The brunch will be held Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nevada Room in the Governor's Mansion. Cost is $50 per person, $90 per couple and $450 per table of 10.

To buy tickets visit http://www.nevadaruralrsvp.org/waystohelp/reachingforzero or mail checks payable to RSVP to Attn: Susan Haas at 2621 Northgate Lane, Suite 6, Carson City 89706.