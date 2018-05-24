Fundraiser for new animal sanctuary set

Wylie Animal Rescue Foundation (W.A.R.F.) will return to downtown Carson City for the second annual "Pouring for Paws" fundraiser on June 2, from 1-6 p.m. at McFadden Plaza.

The fundraiser will help the group build its new, rural sanctuary for rescued animals, a critical need following the closure in 2015 of the Tahoe Vista Shelter. The rescue organization currently has no way to house at-risk animals long-term, and relies on its network of dedicated foster families.

Visitors planning to enjoy Carson's Downtown Business Association's Wine Walk the same day will find plenty to enjoy at Pouring for Paws. Local-favorite band Jacked Up will treat guests to danceworthy classic rock and roll from 2 to 6 p.m.

Fox Brewpub will be offering a special spaghetti lunch for a $10 donation, and wine and beer will be available for purchase. Raffle prizes include items from local restaurants and Trader Joes, and a silent auction features luxury prizes such as a stay at Sorensen's Resort, a two-night package at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, a pair of round-trip tickets on Jet Blue and boat tours on the lake. A link to a preview book of silent auction items can be found at http://www.TahoeWARF.com<http://www.TahoeWARF.com>.

Pet-lovers will also have a chance to take advantage of low-cost microchipping, the distemper/parvo 5-in-1 combo and bordetella vaccinations.

Wylie Animal Rescue Foundation is a grassroots, non-profit organization that has been helping animals in the Northern Nevada area for almost 20 years. W.A.R.F. was founded after a visit to a local shelter to adopt a dog resulted in the rescue of six animals that had been scheduled for euthanasia that same day. A group of dedicated, like-minded friends came together and decided to make it their mission to continue to save lives, one animal at a time, and formed the rescue group.

During the first 15 years of W.A.R.F.'s existence, the organization partnered with the Tahoe Vista Animal Shelter, providing safe harbor for thousands of animals in a facility that could truly call itself "no-kill." With the closure of the shelter in 2015, W.A.R.F no longer has a place for rescued animals. W.A.R.F. is raising funds to establish a sanctuary, for both adoptable pets and for animals unable to be placed into a permanent home. W.A.R.F. commits to its rescues over the course of the animal's entire life, and a sanctuary will allow the group to extend that help to many more. In addition to the June fundraiser, the group is seeking assistance with infrastructure, fencing and animal habitats.

For information and to donate items, contact Donna Coombs at 775-846-3773 or email Donna@TahoeWARF.com.