Fundraiser on Tuesday to help Dayton woman with cancer

Longtime Nevada resident Holly Lacy recently was diagnosed with breast cancer. Lacy underwent surgery to remove the tumors, but she still has a long road to recovery ahead.

Lacy of Dayton is a loving mother of two and became a first-time grandmother. She has moved her own grandmother in with her family to take better care of her after she was first diagnosed about six weeks ago and is currently receiving treatment at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center.

Lacy has devoted her life to taking care of the elderly and is a beloved friend, loving mother and wife. The Lacy family will need help with the expenses from her diagnosis, including medical bills, missed work, travel expenses and living expenses. To assist the Lacy family, a fundraiser is being held from 2:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9 at Firehouse Subs, 3120 U.S. 50 in Carson City. Twenty percent of the proceeds will benefit the Lacy family.

Donations also are being collected online at http://www.gofundme.com/holly-lacy-breast-cancer-expenses.