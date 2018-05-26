Fundraiser seeks to upgrade Gardnerville woman’s wheelchair

An online campaign for longtime Gardnerville resident Megan Laubert, 31, has been created to raise funds for the maintenance needed to repair and improve her electronic wheelchair.

Laubert, a single mother to 9-year-old Zoe, has been wheelchair bound for a decade, and doctors are still searching for her diagnosis.

She earned an associate's degree in psychology from Western Nevada College and aspires to start her own business.

The campaign's organizers said Laubert has been in need of these repairs for more than a year and a half. Funds raised will go toward new tires, a battery, and replacement of the joystick.

"Douglas County, being classified as a Rural community, has less available programs, so we are asking for community help," organizers said.

So far, more than $200 has been raised out of the overall goal of $4,500.

To contribute tax deductible donations, go to http://directlyto.org/projects/in-need-of-wheelchair-pit-crew/.

The fundraising platform is a 501(c), and donations will only be used for the purposes listed. (The EIN/TAX ID Number is 47-4027559.)

For information about the campaign and ways you can help, email its creator, April Epps, at lady_dreamer305@yours.com.