Fundraiser set for Carson High band

The Carson City Band Association, Inc., will hold its third annual fundraiser March 22. Guests will be treated with an intimate evening of performances from talented musicians from Carson High and the community.

The event that will raise money for the Carson High School band program will feature hors d'oeuvres and desserts, wine, and bid on a chance to win auction prizes.

Called "Let's Wine Together," this event starts at 6 p.m. at the Plaza Events Center at 211 E. Ninth St., in Carson City. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. It will include individual and ensemble performances of singing and playing instruments.

All proceeds benefit the growing Carson High Band program led by director of bands, Bill Zabelsky. Funds will go to music, instruments, uniforms, and travel expenses. Some wouldn't be able to participate in band without this support. Studies show students who study a musical instrument are more likely to excel in all of their studies, work better in teams, stay in school, and pursue further education.

These businesses have donated to the event: The Plaza Event Center, Ticor Title of Nevada, Guild Mortgage, The Peppermill Hotel & Casino, Hot August Nights, The Chicago Cubs, Papa John's, Greater Nevada Mortgage, American Eagle, Costco, Otterbox, Scheel's, In and Out, The Eldorado, Reno Air Races, The Discovery Museum, Wild Island, Montblue Hotel & Casino, Harvey's Lake Tahoe, Reno Philharmonic, The Pioneer Center, Urban Air, Brainy Actz Escape Rooms, Lake Tahoe Cruises, Tahoe Brewfest, El Pollo Loco, The Atlantis, Carson City Yoga, Moana Nursery, Oriental Trading, Las Vegas Golden Knights, Reno Aces, Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco Giants, Bro Bros. Baskets, Total Wine, Miracle Nails, Bella Salon, Pier 39 in San Francisco, Hotel Max & Black Bear Diner, Mom & Pop's Diner, Junkee Clothing, Cracker Barrel, Meek's, The Orleans Hotel in Las Vegas, Angelina's Italian Bistro, Mangia Tutto, Hot Spot Yoga, and Mt. Rose Ski Resort.

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online at https://ccbaisilentauction2019.eventbrite.com, or by contacting Dawn Cuellar, president, CCBAI, sndcuellarn4@gmail.com or 209-543-4056. All Carson High Band students are selling tickets.