Fundraiser to aid Carson High’s Cathy Atchian

Cathy Atchian is a valued Carson High School employee who has experienced more tragedy in the past month than many people will experience in a lifetime.

Cathy has worked at CHS since 2006 and her coworkers and friends describe her as always having a smile on her face and having a kind word. Cathy is also dedicated to the students and her job at the high school.

In December 2017, Cathy lost her father. Then on Feb. 2, her youngest son Scotty, who was 25, passed away unexpectedly. Scotty attended CHS from 2007 to 2010 and was a reliable and loved friend to everyone he knew. Scott's memorial service was held on Feb. 17.

In the midst of living through every mother's worst nightmare, Cathy experienced yet another tragedy. Not even a full week after Scotty's memorial service, on Feb. 23, Cathy's soul mate, Shane Quilling, was put on life support. Shane passed away the following day on Feb. 24 from a brain aneurysm. Shane was a successful coach and teacher at the high school since 2000. Shane was a role model for many students and a friend to all.

Our dear friend Cathy has lost three of the most important people in her life and while there is nothing any of us can do to eliminate, or even reduce, her heartbreak, we can show her we support her and she's not alone. We can help to reduce the financial stresses she shouldn't have to think about during this dark time. We have set up an account at the Greater Nevada Credit Union, account No. 884993687. Please join us in showing our support for Cathy, Scotty and Shane.

Thank you for your support.