Galloway named publisher of Nevada Appeal

A 16-year veteran of local media, sales, and marketing in the Sierra Nevada region has been named publisher of The Nevada Appeal.

Rob Galloway was named publisher last week.

Galloway also serves as group publisher of The Tahoe Tribune in South Lake Tahoe, The Record-Courier in Minden and The Lahontan Valley News in Fallon.

He assumes the role of publisher from Mick Raher, who's returning to his former hometown of Ramona, Calif., in a new role.

Galloway started his career in media at the Nevada Appeal in 2002.

There, he worked his way through a variety of positions, learning the ropes of the business.

In March 2012, Galloway joined the Reno Gazette-Journal as their Key Accounts Sales Manager. In this role, Galloway oversaw the team responsible for the RGJ's largest book of business and helped successfully launch the Reno.com URL for the Gannet-owned operation.

In March 2016, Galloway assumed the role of publisher for the Tahoe Tribune, rejoining the Swift Communications family.

"We're delighted that Rob has agreed to take on this new role. Being a publisher is no small feat these days, and Rob, as a business leader and deep-rooted local, exemplifies someone who understands what it takes to support and serve our local communities — driving news and information across all platforms, and working tirelessly as a marketing expert with businesses to help them reach new customers so that we all thrive," said Brooke Warner, general manager of the Sierra Nevada Media Group.

Galloway, his wife Allison, and their four children (Ryan, Camryn, Audrey and Preston) enjoy the recreational activities Northern Nevada offers.

When not chasing their kids around with their extracurricular activities, they enjoy spending time golfing, cooking, hiking, horseback riding, and spending time with their three horses and three dogs.

Galloway can be reached at 775-283-5588 or rgalloway@nevadaappeal.com.

Swift Communications is the owner of the Nevada Appeal, The Record-Courier, the Lahontan Valley News, the Tahoe Daily Tribune and the Northern Nevada Business View serving Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe's South Shore.