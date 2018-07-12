Gardnerviile motorcyclist killed on Kingsbury Grade

A motorcyclist was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle on Kingsbury Grade on Sunday.

Dana Edward Orgill, 69 of Gardnerville, died as a result of the crash.

At about 2:45 p.m., Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a serious injury crash on Kingsbury Grade near Tramway Drive.

Preliminary investigation showed a maroon 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Kingsbury Grade near Tramway Drive. Orgill failed to negotiate a left curve and drove off the highway onto the gravel shoulder area. The motorcycle came to rest on its left side, off of the highway.

Orgill was transported by CalStar to Renown in Reno with serious injuries. Orgill died on Tuesday.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding this collision, please contact Trooper Chris Kelly of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at 775-687-9649 or ckelly@dps.state.nv.us NHP case number 180700732.