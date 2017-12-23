Gardnerville realtor rallies to help families in need

RE/MAX Realty Affiliates of Gardnerville, Realtor Ginger Easley raised nearly $6,900 and donated 91 pounds of food to local organizations in 2017.

The Carson Valley Community Food Closet, Operation Warm, Suicide Prevention Network of Douglas County, Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada and Northern Nevada Giving Tree, which Easley co-founded, were the recipients of her efforts.

"I love where I live and work," Easley said. "All I had to do was ask, and the amazing people of Carson Valley came through."

A breakdown of Easley's year-long efforts follows:

March: $700 to the Suicide Prevention Network of Douglas County during their annual event, Gotta Dance! Easley also contributed as an alumni dancer as well as supported a dance competitor by promoting her fundraising goal.

October: $2,100 for Between Horses and Humans, a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching leadership skills to at-risk youth, raised by The Northern Nevada Giving Tree, a charitable giving group co-founded by Easley that supports a new organization every quarter.

October: $2,150 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada's Fall Affair, an event dedicated to building a clubhouse in Carson Valley.

November: $1,944 contributed to funds raised by the East Fork Professional Firefighters Association which provided 200 new winter coats to children in Douglas County via Operation Warm, a national coats for kids organization.

December: 91 pounds of food to the KTVN Channel 2 Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive at the Carson Valley Inn on behalf of her clients, plus a cash donation, all of which benefited the Carson Valley Community Food Closet.

"I'm so grateful for the help of my clients and friends because without them none of this would have been possible" Easley said. "We hope to continue the giving momentum in 2018."