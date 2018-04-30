Gas prices go up by 3.7 cents in Nevada

Average retail gasoline prices in Nevada had risen 5.7 cents per gallon in the past week as of Sunday but came back down a little bit as of Monday morning, Gasbuddy.com, a website that monitors gas prices, reported.

According to GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,130 gas outlets in Nevada, gas prices rose to $3.23 per gallon as of Sunday but came down to $3.21 per gallon as of Monday morning. That's still an increase of 3.7 cents over the past week. The national average increased by 4.3 cents to $2.81 per gallon.

As of Monday morning the cheapest gas in Carson City could be found at Carson City Gas at 1600 N. Carson St. and Smith's on E. William at $2.95 per gallon.

This compares with the national average that has increased 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.81/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com. The lowest gas price found in Nevada was $2.85 per gallon.

Gas prices are at their highest level nationally since November 2014.

Including the change in gas prices in Nevada during the past week, prices on Monday morning were 50.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 21 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 15.2 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 42.9 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on April 30 in Nevada have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.71/g in 2017, $2.47/g in 2016, $3.04/g in 2015, $3.79/g in 2014 and $3.56/g in 2013.

Areas near Nevada and their current gas price climate: Fresno— $3.51/g, up 3.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.47/g; Las Vegas — $3.19/g, up 3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.16/g. California — $3.59/g, up 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.56/g.

"The national average is now at its highest point since November 2014 with average gas prices advancing in nearly every state," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "The only good news for motorists? We're nearing a turning point in the U.S.— gas prices are perhaps just a dime away from hitting a peak for the short-term, pending OPEC's meeting in June. With refineries well positioned for the summer months, we look for some relief by mid-June, but do expect this summer to remain one of the priciest in the last few (years) as average prices climb close to the psychological $3 per gallon barrier."