Get info on Western Nevada College medical-related courses in Carson City

If you are planning to enter the nursing program or enroll in medical-related courses at Western Nevada College, attend an informational meeting on Thursday, Oct. 11, from 4 to 5 p.m. in Marlette Hall to get your required enrollment documents in order.

This meeting will cover the nursing program, as well as certified nursing assistant, emergency medical services and phlebotomy courses, and completing the documents required to enroll in them.

For information, contact Cheryl Bartels at cheryl.bartels@wnc.edu or 775-445-4425.