 Getting ready for the extreme challenge

Getting ready for the extreme challenge

Brad Coman/Nevada Appeal

CCSO motor deputy Wayne Wheeler gets his front wheel light as he crosses the teeter-totter Thursday during practice for this weekend's event in Mills Park.

Carson City Sheriff's motor deputy Wayne Wheeler gets his front wheel light as he crosses the teeter-totter Thursday during practice for the Extreme Motor Officer Training Challenge in Mills Park. CCSO is hosting its 15th annual challenge, a three-day event, through Saturday, that brings motor officers from around the country to Carson City to compete, train and bond.