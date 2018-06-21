Getting ready for the extreme challenge
June 21, 2018
Carson City Sheriff's motor deputy Wayne Wheeler gets his front wheel light as he crosses the teeter-totter Thursday during practice for the Extreme Motor Officer Training Challenge in Mills Park. CCSO is hosting its 15th annual challenge, a three-day event, through Saturday, that brings motor officers from around the country to Carson City to compete, train and bond.
