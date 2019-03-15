GMG Foreign Auto purchases HQ in Carson City

GMG Foreign Auto and Trans LLC, a foreign car auto repair shop for more than 40 years, purchased its company headquarters at 1440 Rand Ave., in Carson City in a $450,000 deal.

Nevada State Development Corp. (NSDC) partnered with Heritage Bank of Nevada to assist with an SBA 504 loan for GMG, allowing it to purchase its property.

"My partner and I are elated about purchasing our property," said Saeed Jazani, GMG's co-owner. "We've had very little need for formal advertising because of the constant influx of business due to our 40-plus year reputation and our location. Our reputation creates word-of-mouth advertising for our business while the location provides great visibility, both of which keep bringing new customers to GMG for their foreign auto service needs."

"I'm pleased that NSDC could assist GMG Auto and Trans with ownership of the property they've been leasing for years," said Evan Dickson, president of NSDC. "This location provides excellent visibility from the highly-trafficked Highway 50 running through Carson City."

GMG provides three main services: regularly scheduled maintenance, transmission services and repairs and maintenance on German and Asian automobiles including Honda, Toyota, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Lexus, Mitsubishi, etc. The business is owned 50-50 by Saeed Jazani and Shiva Adham. To schedule service or for more information about GMG Foreign Auto and Trans, LLC, call 775-883-6868.

For information about NSDC, visit http://www.nsdc.com.