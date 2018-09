A GoFundMe page has been set up by family and friends for Michelle Demera, 52, who died on Thursday.

Demera, who lived in Carson City, worked for McDonald's and Papa John's.

Those who wish to donate to the GoFundMe page can go to gf.me/u/mdtcz8.

A celebration of life for Demera will also be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, 1889 Newman Place, Carson City.