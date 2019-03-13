Grandma’s Fabrics opens in Carson City

When: Open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Quilters and seamstresses have a new shopping option in Carson City.

Grandma's Fabrics & Gifts opened Tuesday in Colonial Village on Highway 50 east.

The new store features about 600-700 bolts of fabric, threads, needles, batting, and patterns for quilting as well as placemats and other items made by the shop's owner, Jan Moritz.

"We have a lot of fabric in here for $8 a yard by Timeless Treasure, Paintbrush Studio," said Moritz, naming some well-known fabric makers.

Moritz also plans to offer quilting classes at the store once she talks to shoppers and gets an idea what people would like to see offered.

Also on sale are gift baskets, ready made or made to order, packed with Grandma's pancake mix, syrups, jams, and other goods made by the store owner.

Moritz operated craft malls in Oregon before her and her husband moved to Carson City in 1984.

"I've done commercial sewing for 25 years," she said.

Moritz said she used to drive by Colonial Village thinking it would be ideal for a shop until one day she saw the end unit was for rent. She called the landlord right away and went down to see it.

"I always looked at this space," she said. "It's a primo location."

Grandma's Fabrics & Gifts is located at 1801 E. William St., Suite A.