Grants for Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada reading programs

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada received a check for nearly $8,000 from Michael Hohl Subaru's Carson City Share the Love program which, paired with a $20,000 grant from the Estelle J. Kelsey Foundation, will fund the Clubs' annual reading program and Summer Brain Gain program.

BGC Reads, a national program supported by Boys & Girls Clubs of America, is designed to engage youth in literacy assistance, reading activities, tutoring and collaboration with schools to ensure children who may be struggling are receiving the attention they need to elevate their respective reading levels.

Summer Brain Gain is BGCA's summer learning loss prevention program consisting of one-week modules with fun, themed activities conducted with a project-based learning approach. According to BGCA.com, the program, supported by Disney, helps kids develop higher-order thinking skills while staying on track for the coming school year.

"Our goal with BGC Reads and our other Learning Center programs, is to keep kids reading at or above grade level in reading, and to make reading fun through games, competitions and celebrating milestones," Katie Leao, chief professional officer for the Clubs, said. "We work with the Carson City School District to understand their curriculum, and we work with kids after school, outside the classroom to keep them learning and keep them writing."

Leao said the Clubs work with kindergarten through second grade students on the state's Read by Three guidelines and BGC Reads addresses 6- to 12-year-olds. The Carson City Library provides on-site book check-out at the Clubs weekly, with free access to books.

Each year for six weeks between mid-November and early January, Michael Hohl Subaru donates $250 for each new car sold during its 'Share the Love' event. Subaru corporate office selects national nonprofit education, health, community, animal and environmental organizations, and each dealership selects one local organization for customers to choose to receive the donation.

"The generous support of our donors, like Michael Hohl Subaru and the Estelle J. Kelsey Foundation, helps hundreds of youth each year to overcome reading deficiencies, foster positive experiences with caring and responsible adults, and create an atmosphere of camaraderie and peer support while challenging themselves and broadening their imaginations through reading," Leao said. "We are so grateful for their continuing support to our youth."

For information about BGC Reads, Summer Brain Gain or other Clubs programs, contact Matt Sampson, director of operations for the Club, at (775) 882-8820 or MattS@bgcwn.org.