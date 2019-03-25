Grants from Nevada Office on Violence Against Women available

The Attorney General's office is urging agencies and nonprofit groups to apply for grants funded through the federal Office on Violence Against Women.

The grants come through two programs: the Services-Training-Officers-Prosecutor (STOP) and Sexual Assault Services Provider (SASP).

A spokesman said the grants are for those providing intervention on behalf of victims to enhance safety and hold offenders accountable for partner violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking crimes.

The spokesman said the AG doesn't yet know the exact amount of the funding Nevada will receive. But she said those grants will be allocated based on their demonstration of need and how they fit within the federal programs.