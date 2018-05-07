Update: Jaguar sought in connection with shooting at Smith’s in Dayton stopped in Douglas County

Update: The Jaguar sought in connection with the shooting at Smith’s in Dayton was located in Douglas County about 11:30 tonight. The men were detained according to reports.

The Jaguar fled the Smith’s in Dayton where a man was shot twice in the chest. He was taken to Reno by Care Flight medical helicopter. His condition in unknown.

Charges against the occupants of the Jaguar are unknown at this time.

•••

Northern Nevada law enforcement are currently seeking a gray Jaguar that was involved in a shooting at the Smith’s in Dayton.

According to scanner traffic, a man was shot twice in the chest after 9 p.m. tonight at the Smith’s in Dayton. The man’s condition is unknown at this time. The alleged shooter was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Law enforcement are looking for a gray Jaguar occupied by three men. The direction of travel was unknown. The caliber of weapon involved also was unknown.

No other information is currently available.