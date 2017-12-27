Greater Nevada Credit Union Toys for Holiday program provided hundreds of toys

For the second straight year the Carson City Sheriff's Office picked up hundreds of donated toys at Greater Nevada Credit Union for a program that provides holiday gifts to children living in motels, cars, campgrounds, with grandparents or doubled up with other families.

More than 300 toys were provided this year by JAKKS Pacific, Inc.; the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks; and Reno 1868 FC, top affiliate of the San Jose Earthquakes. The toys were delivered to Greater Nevada Credit Union's Eagle Station branch in Carson City, and then collected by representatives of the Carson City Sheriff's Office on Dec. 22.

GNCU is the title sponsor of Greater Nevada Field, home to Reno Aces baseball and Reno 1868 FC soccer.

"With the work that the sheriff's office does in this community," said GNCU Eagle Station branch manager Melissa Harlow, "we are honored to assist with their holiday program with help from our partners at the Reno Aces and Reno 1868 FC."