Greenhouse Project gearing up for busy season in Carson City

The Greenhouse Project is gearing up for another busy season, and now is the time to mark your calendars to save dates for several events and volunteer opportunities.

The first is the annual Early Spring Plant Sale, April 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., that features cold-hardy varieties for an early vegetable garden.

"We're several years into this and each year we grow more varietals, based in part on what people tell us they want," said Cory King, TGP site manager. "We can answer growing and planting questions, as well as show folks what we do."

Both plant sales feature a full selection of premium plants, flowers and products for those spring planting needs.

"We do not use chemical fertilizers or pesticides in our growing practices," King said.

The community can see first-hand the National Flagship operation at the TGP site, located on Carson High School's campus, those changes that have taken place and hear about plans moving forward.

"Last year we began a collaboration with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, with the installation of a hoop house and establishment of the Foothill Garden site behind Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, and of course there's our ongoing work at the school site," King said. "It's been a many years process of commitment, dedication and work to continue our goal of growing our next generation of agriculturists while expanding our ability to feed our community's food insecure."

King noted food insecurity has been deemed one of the greatest challenges facing Northern Nevada.

An array of organically grown vegetable and floral starts, seeds and more will be available at both plant sales and during The Third and Curry Street Farmer's Market, once that begins for the season.

Another opportunity will be during the Mother's Day Plant Sale, May 12, also from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Multiple vendors, including Full Circle Compost and Nevada Monarch Society, will also be on hand.

Volunteer days will be conducted every second Saturday of the month, as many hands make for light work.

"Volunteering here is a great way for older people to stay engaged and also a way for families to spend time together," King said, adding all skill levels are welcome to participate. "There are a variety of things to do that fits various skills and abilities, plus this is a wonderful place for community and learning."

The Greenhouse is located on CHS campus at 1111 N. Saliman Road. To schedule a tour or to volunteer, email cory@carsoncitygreenhouse.org, or call 775-600-9530.

The 10th annual Concert Under the Stars takes place July 11 with Legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Jefferson Starship with Midnight North, fronted by Grahame Lesh, son of The Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh. Reserved seating starts at $45 with SRO/bleacher seating for $30. More information and tickets are available at http://www.carsoncitygreenhouse.org.