Hazardous substance causes 395 closure in Douglas County

MINDEN — Wednesday, a semi-truck left the Douglas County Transfer Station carrying an unknown substance which emitted a toxic odor in a different location, drove on to northbound US 395 and stopped near Jacks Valley Road.

Douglas County's Emergency Management, East Fork Fire, Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Nevada Highway Patrol responded. The truck is being assessed by East Fork Fire and has been taken back to the transfer station. The Nevada National Guard Civil Support Team is conducting a Hazmat assessment at the Douglas County Transfer Station. The transfer station is closed indefinitely.

Highway 395 is now open in both directions.