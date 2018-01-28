Heart health at center of free classes at Carson Tahoe Health

In recognition of February as American Heart Month, Carson Tahoe Health will be hosting a series of complementary heart health management classes throughout the month.

Heart disease, identified as one of the top five areas of opportunity in Carson Tahoe's 2016 Community Health Needs Assessment, is a leading cause of death for men and women nationally. Carson Tahoe Health has made raising awareness about this deadly disease a top priority and is committed to providing assistance to the community through education and support.

"Every year thousands of Americans experience a heart attack," said Mina Fiddyment, manager of the Carson Tahoe Health and Wellness Institute. "We want to empower our patients to take control of their health. By giving them the knowledge and tools they need to help them prevent heart-related complications, we can make our community a healthier place to live, work, and thrive."

Join Carson Tahoe Health for the following heart health classes in February:

Anxiety & Blood Pressure — 12-1 p.m., Feb. 1, Health and Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. Presentation by Dr. David Baker.

New and Improved Hypertension Guidelines — 12-1 p.m., Feb. 8, Health and Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. Presentation by Dr. Neil Aboul-Hosn.

Eating to Lower Blood Pressure (discussion and cooking demo) — 12-1 p.m., Feb. 14, Regional Medical Center, Valley View Room, 1600 Medical Parkway. Presentation by Kim Mason, MS RD.

All special heart-month classes are free to attend and registration is not required.

Carson Tahoe will be also be raffling off a Fitbit after every session. In addition to the classes that will be hosted in February, Carson Tahoe Health encourages all members of the community to participate in the American Heart Association's Wear Red Day on Feb. 2.

To learn more about Carson Tahoe Health's heart health education programs and wellness classes, visit CarsonTahoe.com/Wellness, or call 775-445-5169.