Henderson marks 45 years at Carson City’s Airport Road Church of Christ

A lot has happened in the last 45 years, but there has been one constant during that time at Airport Road Church of Christ.

The church has had just one pastor during that time and that's Bruce Henderson. Henderson celebrated his 45th year at the church last Sunday.

He married his wife, Wanetta, in 1967 and the two began their full-time ministry in 1968. Henderson celebrated 50 years in the ministry in May.

After five years in New England, Henderson moved to Carson City in 1973. "I had more hair and more weight back then," Henderson said. "A lot of things have happened in those years."

Henderson noted his two daughters were 3 years old and 3 weeks old 45 years ago. "I think it's something where God's been with us and God's calling to stay," he said. "We had a couple of chances where we though that we were going to move. It's been great."

Henderson, 72, added, "I think about retiring (from) time to time and quite often." But he also talked about heading to Arkansas a couple of weeks ago and hearing from a presenter who was in his late 70s who said "how do you retire from a calling?"

Recommended Stories For You

About the church now, Henderson said, "We've never had as much of a loving and as much support and as close of a family as we do now. We just have a wonderful and loving (church) family."