High Sierra Swing Dance Club donates to Advocates to End Domestic Violence

High Sierra Swing Dance Club donated more than $500 to Advocates to End Domestic Violence for the third year in a row.

Advocates has 51 emergency shelter beds and 14 transitional housing beds; provides legal assistance and court accompaniment; runs Classy Seconds thrift shop; and has referral resources and a teen dating violence program, as well as additional support groups. For information, call 775-883-7654.

High Sierra Swing Dance Club is a nonprofit West Coast swing dance club. It has weekly dances and lessons at the 11th Frame Lounge in Carson Lanes Family Center every Monday night. Beginner lessons are at 5:30 p.m., intermediate lessons are at 6:30 p.m. and open dancing is from 7:30 to 10 p.m. No partner is needed. It also has a monthly dance at the beautiful ballroom in the Brewery Arts Center. For information, call Idie at 775-443-8870.

Carson Lanes Family Center is a one-stop family fun center. It includes several restaurants, an arcade, billiards, a lounge, bowling and licensed day care centers. In addition to West Coast swing dancing at the 11th Frame Lounge, there is country dancing every Tuesday and Wednesday evening. No partner is needed. For information, call 775-883-2606.