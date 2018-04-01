Highway 50 in Stateline closed due to utility explosion

Highway 50 through Stateline is closed after an explosion in a power conduit knocked out electricity.

Tahoe Douglas firefighters, NV Energy and Southwest Gas utility workers are at the scene.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday. There are no reports of injuries as a result of the blast.

Nearly 400 NV Customers are without power as a result of the incident.

Nevada Department of Transportation, Douglas County Sheriff's deputies, and Douglas County Sheriff's Search & Rescue responded to the incident.

Estimated restoration of power is noon today, according to http://www.nvenergy.com