Highway 50 lane closures in Carson City planned during repair work
April 12, 2018
Single lane closures will be in place on U.S. 50 in east Carson City on Sunday as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs a section of roadway median barrier damaged in a crash.
The left lanes of both eastbound and westbound U.S. 50 will be closed at Flint Road, near the Carson City landfill in east Carson City, between approximately 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Motorists are advised to anticipate up to 20-minute travel delays, particularly when traveling westbound from the Dayton area to Carson City.
Crews will replace an attenuator, or crash cushion, at the end of a roadway barrier wall.
Stationed at end-of-roadway barriers or guardrails, attenuators serve as a crash cushion to help reduce damage to drivers, vehicles and surrounding roadway structures during a crash.