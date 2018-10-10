Hindu statesman to speak at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Carson City

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed will address the congregants and others at St. Paul's Lutheran Family Church in Carson City on Thursday, Oct. 11.

Zed, who's president of Universal Society of Hinduism, will speak about Hinduism and its concepts and answer questions.

Zed, a global Hindu and interfaith leader, has been bestowed with the World Interfaith Leader Award. Zed is Senior Fellow and Religious Advisor to Foundation for Religious Diplomacy, Spiritual Advisor to National Association of Interchurch & Interfaith Families and on the Advisory Board of The Interfaith Peace Project. He has been a panelist for "On Faith," a prestigious interactive conversation on religion produced by The Washington Post and has led a weekly interfaith panel "Faith Forum" in the Reno Gazette-Journal for more than seven years.

All are welcome to attend this free event. It will start at 1201 N. Saliman Road in Carson City at 6 p.m. with a potluck dinner, followed by lecture by Zed and question-answer session. Attendees are welcome to bring a dish to share. For more information, contact chad.adamik@gmail.com.