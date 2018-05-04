Historic Preservation Scavenger Hunt being held in Carson City

In celebration of Historic Preservation Month the Carson City Historic Resources Commission is holding its ninth annual Historic Preservation Scavenger Hunt.

The Scavenger Hunt will consist of 30 historic architectural columns, posts, pillars, or pedestals — features that reflect the architectural style of the building and provide a supporting role. Some of the columns have Ionic or Doric formal details, Victorian-era decorative spindle work, turned posts, faceted columns, tapered columns, and paired columns and all are present in the Carson City Historic District.

The scavenger hunt submission deadline is May 31 at 4 p.m. To participate in the 2018 Scavenger Hunt, go to carson.org/hunt and complete the interactive packet online or download and print a copy of the packet. Printed worksheets can be dropped off in person or mailed to the Planning Division office. Entries with all correct answers will be entered into a drawing to be held on June 1.

The winner will be competing for a gift certificate to Adele's. For information contact the Planning Department Office at planning@carson.org or at 775-887-2180. The winner will be announced on June 1.