Holiday Crawl coming to downtown Carson City

For the 15th year, a group of local heroes is preparing to make the holidays brighter for Carson City children.

Before they can do that, though, they're inviting residents to join them for some holiday cheer.

This year's Holiday Crawl is scheduled for Dec. 1 in downtown Carson City, where bars and restaurants will offer food and drink specials from 5-10 p.m. to customers who buy a $20 ticket.

All proceeds go to Holiday with a Hero, the annual drive by local law enforcement, firefighters, military service members and others to provide a Christmas shopping trip for underprivileged children (kindergarten through eighth grade). Each child receives a $100 Walmart gift card to shop with their leader.

To buy tickets in advance, go to bit.ly/HolidayCrawlCarson. Tickets the day of the event will cost $25. Participants must be at least 21 years old.

In past years, Holiday with a Hero donations have benefited approximately 300 children living in cars, campgrounds, motels or shared spaces, and are part of the Carson City School District McKinney-Vento Students in Transition program.

The Carson City Fire Department, Carson City Sheriff's Office, Nevada Department of Corrections and several other local organizations provide volunteers for the event.

The Crawl draws hundreds of people to downtown Carson City for an evening of music, entertainment and raffle prizes. Businesses or individuals who would like to volunteer or contribute to the event should go to HolidayWithAHero.com for information or contact Daniel Gonzales at the sheriff's office at 775-283-7891 or dgonzales@carson.org.

Also needed are volunteers to help with raffle prizes and to staff the event on Dec. 1.

The goal is to raise more than $25,000 for the shopping event. To learn how you can donate online, by mail or in person, visit HolidayWithAHero.com/About.