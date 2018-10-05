Holiday with a Hero fundraiser at Carson City Elks Lodge

Uniformed first responders will be serving tea, food and holiday goodwill at the Carson City Elks Lodge Fall Tea.

All proceeds from the tea â€” 1-3 p.m. Oct. 14 at Elks Lodge, 515 N. Nevada St.â€” will go toward providing a proper Christmas to children in need through the Holiday with a Hero program.

Meliah Gonzales, a district court bailiff and former police officer, started the organization with her husband, Carson City Sheriff Sgt. Daniel Gonzales.

The program pairs community volunteers with students in need for a $100 Christmas shopping spree at Walmart.

"We love the heck out of these kids for one day," said Meliah Gonzales of the Holiday with a Hero program's special day in December.

Seating is limited, and tickets are $20 and available at the Elks Lodge Monday through Friday after 4 p.m.

The Elks Lodge No. 2177 supports veteran and youth programs such as Holiday with a Hero.