Hop and Mae Adams Foundations donating parking lots to charity on Nevada Day

The Hop and Mae Adams Foundation is going to temporarily donate several of its parking lots to help charities raise money over the Nevada Day weekend.

The charities will be collecting $5 donations for car/truck parking on Nevada Day in parking lots owned/maintained by the foundation.

Brewery Arts will work the lot at 308 N. Curry St., and several Carson High School clubs will work the foundation lots behind the Nugget.

Lots leased by the Carson Nugget will be managed separately requiring a Nugget player card to park on Nevada Day.

Just show up for the Nevada Day Parade on Saturday, Oct. 27 to support these charities.

In addition, FISH will manage the foundation parking lot on Carson Street adjacent to the Northern Nevada Coin store, along the parade route. This lot will be reserved for RV parking.

Recommended Stories For You

Two-day parking for the five prime spots along Carson Street will be $200, and 10 other RV spots will require a $50 donation to FISH.

All 15 RV spots require pre-registration including the donation to FISH. To reserve contact FISH at 775-882-FISH (3474) #0, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.