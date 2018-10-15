Horse adoption Saturday at state prison in Carson City

On Saturday, Oct. 20, the Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries are hosting a saddle-trained and halter-started wild horse adoption at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center at 1721 Snyder Ave.,, south of Carson City. Public viewing begins at 9 a.m. and a competitive-bid adoption event, conducted by an auctioneer, follows at 10. The starting bid for all the animals offered is $150.

Up to 15 saddle-trained and two halter-started wild horses from herd management areas on BLM administered public lands will be offered for adoption. A catalog of the BLM wild horses and burros offered for this adoption and additional information is posted online at https://on.doi.gov/2jE05uy; in addition, videos of the animals offered are posted on the BLM Nevada YouTube site at https://bit.ly/2CcSJrl.

The animals offered at the adoption event are trained at the NNCC by inmates in the Nevada Department of Corrections program and receive at least 120 days of training. The once-wild horses and burros range in ages from 2 to 8 years old and vary in weight and color.

Potential adopters are asked to enter the NNCC from the north side and watch for signs and event personnel at the extreme south end of the facility directing event participants to the horse corrals and parking.

NNCC rules prohibit the public from wearing any blue clothing at the auction. In addition, the public is prohibited from using cell phones, cameras, recording devices or any form of tobacco, while on the premises.