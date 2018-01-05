Horse advocates to hold vigil on Saturday in Carson City

Advocates seeking to protect the Virginia Range horses will hold a candlelight vigil Saturday in front of the state Capitol.

The event aims to convince Gov. Brian Sandoval to block the Agriculture Department plan that would turn over ownership of the animals to a private nonprofit. Louise Martin of the American Wild Horse Campaign said they're concerned the animals could be turned over to Protect the Harvest, a group she says will sell the animals for slaughter.

The horses aren't protected under federal law because they have been ruled feral or estray rather than free roaming, wild horses. There are an estimated 3,000 of the horses in the Virginia Range from south Reno through the Virginia City area to just north of Carson City.

The event is set for 5 p.m.