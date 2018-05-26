Hospitality/tourism scholarships available

Thanks to a grant from Hilton Corporation, the Carson City Chamber Board of Directors is offering Carson City residents graduating from one of the local high schools or currently employed within the hospitality and tourism industry the opportunity to apply for three $1165 scholarships to enroll in the new Truckee Meadows Community College Hospitality & Tourism Management program. The scholarships will cover partial tuition over two semesters.

The Associate of Arts, Hospitality and Tourism Management Emphasis two-year degree prepares students to learn the business concepts and operational competencies necessary to enter any segment of the industry upon graduation, including

Hotel Management

Food Service Management

Airline Industry

Resort and Ski Resort Management

Hotel Operations

Events and Sports Management

Small Tourism Business Management

Ground Transportation

Outdoor Recreation and Leadership

Sustainable Tourism

Entertainment Arts Management

The two-year degree is accepted at any four-year institution in the NSHE system and is fully transferable to most four-year schools in the nation. Students may seamlessly transfer to bachelor's programs at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) and Sierra Nevada College (SNC). Classes begin on August 27th at the TMCC Dandini Campus and some courses may be taken online.

As Carson City's hospitality industry continues to grow, the need for employees with a hospitality management background will be in greater demand. The scholarship is confined to residents of Carson City.

A career in hospitality provides well-paid employment with the opportunity for accelerated career advancement and can be transferred anywhere in the world. It is the career where those who prefer variety, a flexible schedule, and have creative talents will excel.

This is a career where one can start as a bellman and later own and manage your own hotel as did well-known local entrepreneur and hotelier John Ascuaga, former owner of John Ascuaga's Nugget Hotel in Sparks. John is now retired, but actively encourages a career in hospitality.

Completed applications with proof of enrollment must be sent to the Chamber prior to June 20th and will be awarded by mid-July. Application may be found by clicking on http://www.carsoncitychamber.com/index.php/spotlight/details/chamber_offers_three_hospitality_tourism_scholarships. Additional scholarships may be available through the TMCC Foundation.