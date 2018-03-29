Hotel opening at Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center

CCM Hospitality, a Las Vegas-based developer and manager of hospitality venues, announced on Thursday the opening of a new Studio 6 Hotel and Recharge Bar & Grill in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center (TRI).

Thursday's opening marks the first extended stay hotel constructed in the TRI-Center. The hotel and restaurant are located on USA Parkway at Electric Avenue.

"We are thrilled with the opening of the new Studio 6 property located in the heart of the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, which is an impressive 107,000-acre park," said Rob Palleschi, Chief Development Officer of G6 Hospitality, parent company of the Studio 6 brand.

The new extended stay property located at 795 USA Parkway is comprised of 91 rooms across three floors and features brand elements such as sleek wood-effect flooring, 42-inch flat-screen televisions, pedestal beds, and granite bathroom countertops. Additionally, the Studio 6 rooms include a fully-equipped kitchen with a microwave, refrigerator, and cookware, guest laundry, expanded cable, free Wi-Fi, and parking with Tesla charging stations. Rates start at $89 per night.

“As the smallest county in Nevada, we’ve made a mark in the industrial world.”



— Pat WhittenStorey County manager Recommended Stories For You

Adjacent to the Studio hotel is the Recharge Bar & Grill, a family friendly, 148-seat restaurant serving fresh American fare — breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant is equipped with a fully-stocked bar, the latest in video gaming and several big screen TVs to catch one's favorite sporting events. Patrons in a rush can also order online and have their food waiting for them upon arrival or enjoy all food offerings on a to-go basis.

"As the smallest county in Nevada, we've made a mark in the industrial world," said Pat Whitten, Storey County manager. "What we only dreamed is now reality and now we're at our next evolution with the opening of the first hotel in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center and the first for the county since the early 2000s. We welcome Studio 6 to our county and are excited for the expended offerings to the companies that call us home."