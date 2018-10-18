‘How Nevada places get their names?’ subject of Carson City lecture

With more than 300 named ranges, Nevada is the most mountainous state in the country.

The state's topography contains thousands of peaks, valleys, mounts, buttes, bluffs, cutoffs and mountains and every so often, a group or individual will come up with a plan for naming or renaming one of them. That's where the Nevada State Board of Geographic Names comes into play

It's one of those state boards many people might not even know exists, but Christine Johnson, who serves as the board secretary, would like to change that. Johnson, whose full-time job is collections manager at the Nevada Historical Society, is the keynote speaker at the Nevada State Museum's monthly Frances Humphrey Lecture Series.

Her talk, "How Do Nevada Places Get Their Names?" is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25 at the Nevada State Museum's South Gallery, 600 N. Carson St. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Johnson, who is also an adjunct faculty member in anthropology and geography at the University of Nevada, Reno, has been a member of the Nevada Board of Geographic Names since 2013. The board's mission is to advise the U.S. Board of Geographical names on new suggestions, research current names of features and weigh in on controversies when presented.

Johnson will discuss some recent issues including proposals for Mt. Reagan, Jefferson Davis Peak, Clemens Cove and George Ridge.

The Frances Humphrey Lecture Series is held the fourth Thursday of each month at the Nevada State Museum. The cost for the lecture is $8 for adults; free for museum members and children 17 and younger. Seating is limited. Those wishing to attend should reserve a seat by visiting: http://www.nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumcarsoncity/events and click on the "register here" link on the lecture description page.