How to access remote learning for Carson City School District students

As part of the Remote Learning or at-home lesson plans set to launch Monday, March 23, the Carson City School District (CCSD) has made a number of resources available on the carsoncityschools.com website. A Remote Learning page has been created to provide parents and students with weekly materials for elementary students. All secondary students (middle and high school students) will receive instruction from their teachers using Google Classroom. Teachers will also make arrangements for copies to be printed and available for pick up in school offices for families who may not have the ability to remotely print them from home.

If school closures extend beyond April 6, the district will explore transitioning to Google Classroom lessons for elementary students. Every K-12 teacher will set up the ability to connect with their student(s) via email, phone, Google Classroom, etc. Additionally, teachers will document student engagement and participation through Infinite Campus or Google Classroom.

Teachers will also establish six hours each day when students and parents may connect with them electronically to ask questions. They will also be expected to check those communications regularly during normally scheduled school hours.

Elementary teachers will work together (either virtually or in person) in grade level teams to create weekly math/ELA lessons for K-5 students. Elementary specialists (Music, PE, Technology) will create weekly lessons for their respective areas as well. The lessons will be posted to the school’s webpage by site administration. Teachers will also make arrangements for copies to be printed and available for pick up in school offices for families that do not have the ability to remotely print them from home.

Secondary (middle and high school) teachers will work in grade level teams/same subject groups (either virtually or in person) to create weekly lessons in Google Classroom. Teachers will also make arrangements for copies to be printed and available for pick up in school offices for students who cannot access Google Classroom.

For elementary, student work packets will be collected when students return on April 6. Teachers will grade/assess the student work and enter grades into Infinite Campus. For secondary, teachers are expected to stay current on grading for assignments submitted through Google Classroom. Teachers will also monitor progress of students and notify administration of students that are not completing school work (paper or digital formats).

Additional support:

School counselors will be working with students to complete course selections for next year and to help high school seniors stay on-track for graduation. Counselors and social workers will work together to provide services to students and their families. This may include developing plans of assistance for families that cannot make it to the school to pick up or drop off school work or food. Additionally, administrators will make referrals to their counselors and social workers for students who are not engaging in the educational process so that they can develop plans of supports for those families.

The Carson City School District encourage parents to assist in the effort to contain the potential spread of COVID-19 by keeping their children at home, by avoiding large private gatherings (more than 10 people), reinforcing proper hygiene techniques and maintaining social distancing. CCSD will react to all changing conditions associated with the virus or guidance from governmental agencies.