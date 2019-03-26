I-580 lane reductions in Washoe Valley to take place today

Traffic lanes will be reduced on Interstate 580 in Washoe Valley today for routine inspection of the Bellevue Road bridge over the interstate.

Single lane closures will take place on I-580 at the Bellevue Road overpass between approximately noon and 3 p.m. Minor travel delays will also take place on the Bellevue Road bridge over I-580 as traffic flaggers alternate directions of travel. The lane reductions are for the bridge's routine biennial inspection of structural integrity and other bridge elements.

NDOT inspects the majority of bridges in the state of Nevada at least every two years for various elements of bridge structure and safety to ensure the safety of the motoring public.

"In fact, NDOT's dedicated bridge inspection and rehabilitation program has helped Nevada bridges to recently be named the nation's best for the fifth consecutive year," NDOT said in a press release.