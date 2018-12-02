‘Ideas on Tap,’ Carson City discussion group, meets Dec. 5

Ideas on Tap is back in December and in a new location.

The public discussion group's topic will be "Creating the Next Generation of Artists in Carson City," with panelists Katie Leao, executive director, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada; Mike Malley, artist and art teacher, Carson High School; Mark Salinas, Carson City arts and culture coordinator; and Rachael Stiff, artist and art instructor, Western Nevada College.

The group will meet Dec. 5 from 6-7:30 p.m. in The Union Eatery Taphouse and Coffee, 302 N. Carson St., its new venue.

Next year, the group will meet on Jan. 2 to discuss "Public Trust in the Media and the Importance of Journalism to our Democracy," and on Feb. 6 to talk about "Brain Drain."

For information, contact Mike Smith at smithm410@yahoo.com or 775-508-9305.