In Plain Sight awarded for excellence in public relations

Carson City based In Plain Sight Marketing LLC was presented the Public Relations Society of America's Award of Excellence in the category Earned Media Relations — Online, Print and Expert Positioning and the Bronze Spike award for community relations for its work on behalf of the Carson City Senior Center and Meals on Wheels Carson City.

"We are beyond excited to be recognized for our work on behalf of the seniors in Carson City," Kathie Taylor, APR, chief marketing officer for IPSM, said. "We are committed to continuing to raise awareness and support for this important and vulnerable branch of the Carson City family."

IPSM was recognized for its campaign "March for Meals" in collaboration with Meals on Wheels America that culminated in the regional talent competition and fundraiser, Carson's Got Talent, earlier this year. The campaign included a series of impact stories written by Roger Diez featuring Meals on Wheels recipients, and focused community attention on the need for financial support for the program.

"Carson's Got Talent was a great opportunity to bring multiple generations together to both celebrate and support our seniors and Meals on Wheels," Taylor said. "It has been an honor to serve the community in this way and we are looking forward to continuing this work through our fundraising initiatives and the upcoming 2019 production."

Meals on Wheels Carson City provides hot, nutritious meals to more than 300 Carson seniors daily, and will serve more than 90,000 meals this year. For more information on how to contribute, visit http://www.carsoncityseniorcenter.org.