Inaugural Best of Tahoe Craft Beer contest to determine best brews in Tahoe

Seven breweries are vying for the titles of best light, dark and IPA beer at the Tahoe Daily Tribune's inaugural Best of Tahoe Craft Beer, an event offering unlimited tasting on May 12.

The breweries are bring their blends — 21 in total — to AleWorX, the self-serving wall of beer at 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Suite 2050, in South Lake Tahoe.

Tasters can pour as much of each entry as they'd like, but they won't know from which brewery they're tasting as they sample the beer in each of the three categories.

The blind voting will determine the best light, dark and IPA beer in Tahoe.

The participating breweries are Outpost Brewing Company, Sidellis Lake Tahoe, Cold Water Brewery and Grill, Tahoe Mountain Brewing Co., Alibi Ale Works, FiftyFifty Brewing Co., and South Lake Brewing Co.

Besides beer, the event will feature vendors and live outdoor music by the Tahoe band Jelly Bread. Other perks include a souvenir copper cup.

Recommended Stories For You

Event hours are noon to 5 p.m. Early bird tickets are on sale for $75 each. VIP tickets, offering extra benefits like food and early admission, are $100 each.

For tickets, go to https://purchase.growtix.com/eh/best_of_tahoe_craft_beer_2018. The event's Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/BestOfTahoeCraftBeer/.