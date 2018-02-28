Inmate dies at Carson City prison
February 28, 2018
Prison officials have ordered an autopsy into the death of Daniel Stenner, 49, in the Northern Nevada Correctional Center's regional medical center in Carson City.
Stenner was committed from Washoe County in 1996. He was serving life sentences for sexual assault, the use of a deadly weapon and six years for lewdness with a child under 14.
Trending In: Local
- Charlie and Karen Abowd to retire, sell Café at Adele’s as restaurant celebrates 40th anniversary
- Carson High School teacher, coach Shane Quilling dies
- Up to 7 inches of snow possible in Carson City
- Gov. Brian and Kathleen Sandoval issue statement on divorce
- Carson City man imprisoned for 1998 murder to be released
Trending Sitewide
- Charlie and Karen Abowd to retire, sell Café at Adele’s as restaurant celebrates 40th anniversary
- Carson High School teacher, coach Shane Quilling dies
- Up to 7 inches of snow possible in Carson City
- Gov. Brian and Kathleen Sandoval issue statement on divorce
- Carson City man imprisoned for 1998 murder to be released