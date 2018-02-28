 Inmate dies at Carson City prison | NevadaAppeal.com

Inmate dies at Carson City prison

Nevada Appeal Capitol Bureau

Prison officials have ordered an autopsy into the death of Daniel Stenner, 49, in the Northern Nevada Correctional Center's regional medical center in Carson City.

Stenner was committed from Washoe County in 1996. He was serving life sentences for sexual assault, the use of a deadly weapon and six years for lewdness with a child under 14.