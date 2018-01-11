Imprisoned more than 40 years, 76-year-old Nevada inmate dies

Nevada corrections officials have confirmed the death of a 76-year-old Nevada inmate who's been incarcerated most of his life after he was convicted of murder in a 1976 riot at the state prison in Carson City.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Santina says Nathan Kimmel died Tuesday at the medical facility inside the maximum-security prison in Carson City. He was serving a life term without the possibility of parole

Two black prisoners were killed and four others wounded in the racially-charged riot that broke out in the prison mess hall in October 1976.

Eighteen white and Native American inmates initially were charged with murder and attempted murder. Kimmel was convicted of fatally stabbing one of the victims and trying to kill another.

Prosecutors said he helped plan the attack following an altercation between white and black prisoners weeks earlier.