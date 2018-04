A fire investigator was called to the scene of a house fire on Glenbrook Circle on Wednesday afternoon.

Reports that the roughly 3,500-square-foot home was on fire were received just after noon.

In addition to Carson City firefighters, an East Fork fire truck and a Tahoe-Douglas Fire ladder engine responded.

Units from Truckee Meadows and Central Lyon County fire districts also responded.

The home was built in 1977.