Ismenia and Gerd Poppinga of Dayton celebrating 50th anniversary

Ismenia and Gerd Poppinga, 15-year residents of Dayton, are marking their 50th year of marriage on May 11.

With Gerd originally from Germany and Ismenia from Panama, the pair met while learning English at a junior college. They wed on May 11, 1968 in Santa Rosa, Calif.

The Poppingas are the parents of Susie Olson and Gerd E. Poppinga and parents-in-law of Brian Olson, all from Dayton.

Carrie and Kirsten Olson are their two granddaughters and Josselyn Olson is their great-granddaughter.

Gerd is the owner of Vineburg Machining. Ismenia is a homemaker.

The Poppingas are celebrating their anniversary with a family vacation.