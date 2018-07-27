JAC offering free rides to Carson City Fair

Free rides on the JAC bus are being offered from downtown to the Carson City Fair at Fuji Park through Sunday. Route 3 allows fair-goers to travel from downtown Carson City to Fuji Park.

JAC will also be operating a special fair route that will travel non-stop between the Walmart parking lot on Topsy Lane and Fuji Park. Hours of this service are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Saturday; it will operate between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information on bus schedules, go to http://www.rideJAC.com or call 775-841-RIDE.

For more information on the Carson City Fair or for a complete schedule, download the VisitCarsonCity app on any smart device or go to http://CarsonCityNVFair.VisitCarsonCity.com.