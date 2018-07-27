JAC offering free rides to Carson City Fair
July 27, 2018
Free rides on the JAC bus are being offered from downtown to the Carson City Fair at Fuji Park through Sunday. Route 3 allows fair-goers to travel from downtown Carson City to Fuji Park.
JAC will also be operating a special fair route that will travel non-stop between the Walmart parking lot on Topsy Lane and Fuji Park. Hours of this service are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Saturday; it will operate between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information on bus schedules, go to http://www.rideJAC.com or call 775-841-RIDE.
For more information on the Carson City Fair or for a complete schedule, download the VisitCarsonCity app on any smart device or go to http://CarsonCityNVFair.VisitCarsonCity.com.
